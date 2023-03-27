Young Thug’s Sister Dies; Family Posts Tribute

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans send condolences as they wait to learn the cause of death.

Days after Young Thug’s sister, Angela Grier transitioned, people are still wondering what the cause of death was. In the midst of her brother’s highly publicized rap RICO case, Grier expired on Saturday, March 25.

While the death remains unknown, another sister has posted a heartbreaking tribute.

Family member Dolly White posted a picture of her sister which confirmed her death. The caption said it all, “💔💔💔💔💔💔😢.”

Friends hopped into the comment to send their condolences:

“Saddened by the news sis. I’m praying and praying hard. I love each and every one of y’all. Always made me feel like family. Angela was the Big sis. Always kind and worked hard,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Absent from the body, present with the lord prayers to you and your loved ones 🙏.”

Fans became familiar with Young Thug’s older sister, Grier, as she kept them updated on her brother’s case. She was one of 11 siblings raised with the rapper by his mother in Georgia, according to sources.

Over the weekend, Twitter was flushed with posts offering condolences to the family and sending out Rest in Peace messages.

“Rest eazy Angela Grier ‘fly 🕊️ high’”

Rest eazy Angela Grier "fly 🕊️ high" — Extra 🅰️rtilleries (@mogul_tree) March 27, 2023

“RIP Angela Grier🖤”

RIP Angela Grier🖤 — Himbo Slice (@GorillaKingPGH) March 26, 2023

“FreeYoungThugga til it’s #YoungThuggaFREE❤️🙏🏾😭 my SINCERE condolences for him and his family with this loss of his sister Angela Grier🕊️.”

Man it’s #FreeYoungThugga til it’s #YoungThuggaFREE❤️🙏🏾😭 my SINCERE condolences for him and his family with this loss of his sister Angela Grier🕊️ — 👑Bandz💸 (@ItsGBoy96) March 26, 2023

AllHipHop.com wishes the Grier family peace during this time of bereavement.