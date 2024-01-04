No, Young Thug Wasn’t Wearing Suicide Vest Under His Sweater In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is going to be coy by any means, even during the YSL Rico trial.

Young Thug fans shouldn’t be concerned that the So Much Fun rapper is on suicide watch based on his appearance at his recent court date.

On Wednesday (January 3), an update was provided regarding the bulging object Thug had wrapped around his chest during the ongoing YSL Rico trial proceedings on January 2. According to Jozesef Papp of the Atlanta Journal-Constitutional, Thug was equipped with a disciplinary apparatus such as a shock device or a suicide vest but rather a special type of personal electric heater.

“Confirmed that Young Thug was wearing a heating pad under his sweater. The courtroom doesn’t feel that cold today but I wonder if it was yesterday. #YSL,” Pap wrote in the tweet.

— Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) January 3, 2024

This isn’t the first time Young Thug’s wardrobe has been the topic of conversation during the trial. Last month fans were under the impression he was trolling the courtroom based on a mohair Amiri sweater he was wearing.

