Young Thug Trial: 2 More Defendants Walk Away With Plea Deals—Is He Next?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is one of the three defendants left in the YSL RICO trial after two more men accepted plea deals.

Two more of Young Thug’s co-defendants agreed to plea deals in the YSL RICO trial on Wednesday (October 30). Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey entered guilty pleas the day after Quamarvious Nichols accepted a deal in the topsy-turvy case.

Ryan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced him to 10 years, which was commuted to time served. Ryan remains in custody as he’s serving a life sentence for murder.

Huey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act, aggravated assault, robbery, gun and gang charges. The judge sentenced Huey to 25 years with nine to be served in prison. The rest will be spent on probation with five years suspended. Huey has already spent two years in custody.

Young Thug, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell are the only defendants remaining in the YSL RICO trial. Ryan, Huey and Nichols accepted plea deals amid calls for a mistrial.

The defense demanded a mistrial due to the prosecution making a mistake on October 23. A witness revealed Nichols was previously incarcerated, which the jury wasn’t supposed to know, during testimony.

Judge Whitaker refused to grant a mistrial with prejudice, which would block the prosecution from retrying Young Thug and his co-defendants. She left the door open for a mistrial without prejudice and criticized prosecutors for their sloppiness. The prosecution and defense engaged in plea deal negotiations due to the looming threat of a mistrial.

Young Thug’s trial began in 2023. It is the longest trial in Georgia history.