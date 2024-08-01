Young Thug Trial: Defense Uncovers “More Rot” In Controversial Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s trial is in disarray due to two secret meetings between prosecutors and the case’s former judge.

Young Thug’s RICO trial experienced a new twist when defense attorneys learned of a second secret meeting between Judge Ural Glanville and the prosecution. The case’s former judge and prosecutors disparaged attorney Jonathan Melnick, who represented key witness Kenneth Copeland, in the meeting.

The defense received a transcript of the meeting, which took place in June. Douglas Weinstein, the lawyer of Young Thug’s co-defendant Yak Gotti, sought a mistrial on Wednesday (July 31).

“It is not a fair trial when in an ex parte meeting Glanville, Love, and Hylton assassinate the character of attorney Melnick and attack his integrity, alleging that he is not acting in the best interest of his client, Copeland,” Weinstein argued.

He added, “Every time a piece of pasted-up wallpaper is removed, more rot is found hidden underneath. No herculean effort by the present court can fix the due process violations of the last judge. This house must be torn down. A mistrial should be declared and retrial barred due to prosecutorial and judicial misconduct.”

Judge Glanville was ousted from the trial over another secret meeting with prosecutors. Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel challenged the judge about the first known meeting in June. The courtroom fireworks completely derailed the trial until Judge Glanville’s recusal in July.

Defense attorneys claimed Judge Glanville presumed the guilt of all the defendants in the case. The revelation of a second secret meeting heightened their demands for a mistrial. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who took over Young Thug’s trial, understood their concerns.

“The transcript will reflect what was actually said in there,” she said. “And there are some allegations that if I were an attorney and they were levied against me … I would be a little hot under the collar as well.”

Judge Whitaker has yet to rule on Yak Gotti’s motion for mistrial, but she dismissed a motion to dismiss Young Thug’s entire case on Thursday (August 1). She denied Young Thug’s request for bond on Tuesday (July 30).