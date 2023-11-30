Young Thug Trial Disrupted After Jurors’ Faces Exposed  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rumblings of a mistrial in the Young Thug RICO case began after courtroom cameras inadvertently broadcast the faces of some jurors.

The Young Thug trial is finally underway after almost a year of delays, but the twists and turns continue.

Rumblings of a mistrial began when testimony was dramatically interrupted on Wednesday (November 30) while Detective Belknap was on the stand, after cameras in the Atlanta courtroom briefly broadcast jurors’ faces.

According to Law & Crime‘s Cathy Russon, Judge Ural Glanville “appeared very angry and called all attorneys back in chambers,” after discovering the mishap.

After about an hour, the judge confirmed an “inadvertent recording of some of our jurors on the front row.” Citing “security issues,” he asked if the media were “willing” to not show Detective Belknap’s testimony. Judge Glanville stopped short of calling a mistrial, and all parties agreed to media recording only the audio of the detective on the stand.

The issue arose when the live feed broadcasted some of the juror’s faces as the detective made his way to the witness stand. The camera angle shifted and briefly showed some of the jury members in the front row. Recordings were swiftly shared online, and social media users began identifying alleged members of the jury.