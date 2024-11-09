Young Thug Trial: Judge Apologizes For Using N-Word In Court As YSL RICO Case Nears End

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is no longer on trial after accepting a plea deal, but two of his co-defendants are still being tried in the YSL RICO case.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who is white, apologized for using the n-word during the YSL RICO trial on Friday (November 8). The judge read the phrase “n##### is lacking” aloud while discussing evidence as the trial continues with Young Thug.

“Before we broke for lunch, we were hashing through a bunch of Instagram conversations,” she said. “And I was reading one out loud and basically saying it as my eyes were going over it for the first time ever and just reading whatever was on the paper. And I read out the word n-i-g-g-a-s, which I hope that that was not offense to anyone. It was certainly not meant to be offensive to anyone. I do not use that word. And it was merely—I should have been looking first before I said it, whatever I said out loud, to edit if there were any offensive words. So, I wanna apologize on the record for that.”

Young Thug’s co-defendants Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell remain on trial. Young Thug, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey accepted plea deals in October.

Judge apologizes for accidentally saying the n word when reading text message evidence Shannon (one of the defendants) is heard saying "Your Honor, there was no offense" pic.twitter.com/4MAut1m6hb — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) November 8, 2024

Judge Whitaker sentenced Young Thug to 40 years with five years in prison but commuted it to time served. He was released from jail after spending more than two years behind bars. He must serve 15 years on probation.

Young Thug received strict probation terms. He must stay away from Atlanta for 10 years barring a few exceptions (including weddings, funerals and court-ordered community service). He cannot associate with any of the defendants in his RICO case except for his brother Unfoonk and fellow rapper Gunna. If Young Thug violates his probation, he could serve 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said they will wrap up their case against Yak Gotti and Stillwell before Thanksgiving, ending the longest trial in Georgia history.