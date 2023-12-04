Young Thug Trial Loses Juror After First Week Of Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s RICO trial began its second week without one of its jurors, who was excused from the rest of the proceedings.

Judge Ural Glanville dismissed a juror in Young Thug’s Georgia RICO trial on Monday (December 4). The court proceedings moved forward without the juror due to her hospitalization.

“Over the weekend, Juror 269 was admitted to the hospital,” Judge Glanville said. “And I’m in receipt of the admission form, and as of current, she is still in the hospital. Her anticipated release date, potentially, is this coming Wednesday. So, as much as I’d like to wait till Wednesday, I’m gonna probably have to go ahead and excuse her due to illness.”

Judge Glanville decided to excuse the juror since he was not sure when she would be to return to court. The judge did not want to delay the trial, which began on November 27.

“I don’t want to excuse her, but I don’t think we have much choice,” Judge Glanville said. “‘Cause I don’t know whether or not she’s even gonna be available Wednesday … Since we have other alternate jurors, we’ll just go ahead and continue at this point in time, wish her the best.”

Defense attorneys raised no objections to dismissing the juror, but Young Thug’s lawyers informed Judge Glanville of their concerns with the prosecution’s handling of its witness list. The judge was frustrated with prosecutors as he previously spoke to them about the way they released their witness list.

Witness testimony resumed in Young Thug’s trial on Monday morning. Jurors heard from two investigators and a crime scene technician.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is one of the six defendants on trial in the YSL RICO case. He has remained in jail since his May 2022 arrest.

The YSL rapper pleaded not guilty to racketeering and gang charges. His trial, which had a lengthy juror selection process, is expected to take months.