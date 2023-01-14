Young Thug Trial: Investigation Begins After Weed Is Found In Shoes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug and his 13 co-defendants are still waiting for a jury to be seated so the YSL RICO trial can begin.

Judge Ural Glanville, who’s presiding over Young Thug’s RICO case, announced an investigation into a YSL defendant obtaining contraband while awaiting trial.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jozsef Papp, Judge Glanville said one of the YSL defendants received clothing with marijuana in the shoes. Jury selection is currently underway for the RICO trial against Young Thug and 13 co-defendants.

Jury selection will head into its third week after 20 hardships were granted on Friday (January 13). Potential jurors are expected to return on Tuesday (January 17) since the court is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 16).

Prosecutors claim YSL is a criminal street gang responsible for murders, robberies, gun violence, drug trafficking and more. Authorities have painted Young Thug as the mastermind behind the gang.

Young Thug was one of 28 people named in the YSL RICO indictment. Eight men accepted plea deals instead of facing trial.

Gunna, Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were among the notable names to take plea deals. Several defendants had their cases severed from Young Thug’s because they don’t have lawyers or still haven’t been apprehended.

Young Thug’s trial is expected to last six to nine months. He has remained in jail since his arrest in May 2022.