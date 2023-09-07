Young Thug’s YSL Co-Defendant Found Guilty Of Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A YSL member awaiting trial in Young Thug’s RICO case was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in a separate case.

Cordarius Dorsey, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in the YSL RICO case, was convicted of murder in a separate case in Georgia on Wednesday (September 6). According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dorsey was found guilty of the 2020 shooting of Xavier Turner.

Dorsey, also known as YSL Polo, was already serving a life sentence for a 2019 murder and robbery. He received life without parole and an additional 55 years for his latest murder conviction. Dorsey’s attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez planned to appeal the verdict.

Last week, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel filed a motion to remove Dorsey from the slow-moving RICO trial. Steel cited Dorsey’s courtroom behavior, arguing it could prevent Young Thug from receiving a fair trial.

Judge Ural Glanville has not decided on severing Dorsey’s case. Dorsey and Young Thug are two of the eight defendants left awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case.

Jury selection for Young Thug’s trial began in January. The rapper and his co-defendants are still waiting for a jury to be seated months later.

Young Thug and Dorsey were among the 26 people named in the 2022 RICO indictment against YSL members. Several defendants accepted plea deals while others had their cases severed from the trial.