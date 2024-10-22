YSL Member Mounk Tounk Blames His Eight Children For Plea Deal; Gets Probation Revoked

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former YSL co-defendant Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, had his five years of probation revoked after a Fulton County judge ruled that he violated a 2022 plea agreement by providing dishonest testimony in court.

The decision comes following allegations from prosecutors that Sledge deliberately contradicted his original statements, throwing a wrench into ongoing court proceedings tied to his case.

Sledge, who struck a plea deal last year that required him to cooperate with the state’s case and confirm 16 specific factual assertions, is accused of failing to uphold his end of the bargain during testimony given in September.

Instead of fully corroborating the timeline and circumstances surrounding the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas—a central event in the prosecution’s case—Sledge repeatedly claimed, “I don’t recall,” in reference to key details he’d agreed to speak on.

The discrepancies didn’t sit well with the court.

“Even if we entirely disregard item number eight of the factual acknowledgments,” the judge said during the hearing, “there are still many other ones that the state is relying upon. I don’t see how you get around the rest of it. One thing was sworn to in open court on December 28, 2022, and then something diametrically opposite was sworn to under oath on September 5.”

Sledge has defended his behavior by citing personal stress at the time of his initial decision to accept the plea deal.

He told the court that his mother was sick and faced with financial hardship and the responsibility of caring for his eight children; he felt pushed into accepting terms that included 15 years of probation.

Prosecutors, taking issue with Sledge’s dishonesty on the stand, have now requested that he receive the maximum prison sentence permitted, signaling a hardline approach to enforcing plea agreements.

Donovan Thomas, known by the nickname “Big Nutt,” was killed outside an Atlanta barbershop in 2015 in what authorities allege was the work of YSL members, including rapper Young Thug.

The murder considered a pivotal event, reportedly inflamed tensions between the rival YSL and YFN gangs and contributed to a chain of violent retaliations in the Atlanta area.