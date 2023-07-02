Young Thug’s Artist FN DaDealer Charged With Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Another YSL affiliate of Young Thug is facing serious legal problems, after being charged with a murder in Atlanta. Read more

A rising star in the rap world known by his stage name FDA Dealer, has been arrested on charges of murder.

The 20-year-old artist, born Jacoby Moody, is signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records. He is accused of killing Tremaine Glasper, a father of two, on June 5th.

The incident took place at the Columbia and Mechanicsville Crossing apartment on Wells St. Atlanta PD is still on the hunt for two other suspects involved in the shooting.

Moody, who joined YSL Records at the age of 18, is now facing serious legal consequences.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the music industry, particularly due to Young Thug’s own legal troubles.

Young Thug is currently facing a trial in a RICO case.

He is accused of renting a car used in a 2015 killing of a rival gang associate, Donovan Thomas Jr.

This act allegedly triggered a series of gang-related killings in Atlanta.

However, Young Thug is not charged with murder or attempted murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts, including drug and weapons charges, as well as one count each of conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

The rapper’s trial is set to begin soon, and it has drawn attention to the controversial use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings.

Young Thug’s lyrics, along with social media postings and images, are being used by prosecutors as part of the evidence to prove his involvement in the alleged crimes.