Young Thug’s Attorney Accuses Fulton County D.A. Of Abusing RICO Statute 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s attorney claimed the Fulton County D.A. is seemingly “in love with RICO” and abuses it when they lack evidence.

Young Thug’s attorneys are speaking out after the rapper was released after taking a plea deal on Thursday (October 31).

Thugger accepted a blind plea deal after talks with the District Attorney’s Office collapsed. His attorney Brian Steele refused to reveal specific details of their discussions but said negotiations “totally” and “horribly” broke down. He revealed Thug ultimately accepted the blind plea because “Jeffrey just wanted to go home.”

He called the situation “excruciating,” explaining that “hopefully in our collective opinion Jeffrey would have been found not guilty of everything.”

Steele, who was jailed temporarily during the lengthy trial for contempt of court, also blasted the state for putting on “knowing lies” and hiding evidence.

Thug’s other attorney, Keith Adams, went further. He called out the “dishonesty of the state,” and accused the Fulton County D.A. of abusing the RICO statute.

“Jeffrey Williams was not going to say things that they wrote for him, that they wanted him to say, that was their theory, when it wasn’t true,” Adams stated.

He implied Fulton County prosecutors “get inventive” when lacking evidence on suspects and “tie them up in RICO,” to secure a conviction.

“For some strange reason,” Adams continued, “the Fulton County DA’s office seems to be in love with RICO and my honest opinion is that they’re in love with it because it makes it easier for them to try and convict people that they otherwise could not convict.”

Young Thug’s Father Calls Fulton County D.A.’s Office “The Poison” In Our system

Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., also condemned the state, calling the District Attorney’s office “the poison that’s in our system.” He spoke to the press after the hearing, sharing his joy over Thug’s release while adding, “I still wanted to fight but that’s his decision.”

Judge Whitaker sentenced Young Thug to 40 years, with the first five years served in prison, commuted by time served. He also faces 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines.

If Thug completes probation, a backloaded 20 years will be commuted to time served.