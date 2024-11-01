Young Thug’s Father Is Happy He’s Home But Condemns Strict 15-Year Probation Sentence

Find out what Young Thug’s father had to say about his son’s probation sentence.

Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., has expressed an array of emotions following his son’s release from Cobb County Corrections after his two-and-a-half-year legal battle in the landmark YSL RICO case.

On Thursday (October 31), just a few hours after Young Thug was sentenced to 15 years probation as part of a non-negotiated plea deal, Williams Sr. addressed the press, expressing both relief and frustration with the terms of the sentence. Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) pleaded guilty to various charges as part of the arrangement, in turn receiving a lengthy probation sentence, which notably includes a ban from residing in the Atlanta Metro area.

When asked how Williams Sr. feels now that his son is free, he delivered a complex response, both celebrating his son’s return but openly criticizing the restrictive conditions.

“I feel great that he’s going home,” Williams Sr. stated. “But at the same token, I still wanted to fight. But that’s his decision. On the other hand, I raised him to be the man that he is. I’ve always been in his life from a pup to now, and I’m going to continue to be in his life and as an adult.”

Williams Sr. explained how he feels the terms of Thug’s probation were particularly “offensive,” especially when it comes to the restriction on his son’s return to Atlanta.

“I’m totally against that because this is where he’s from,” he said, highlighting his dismay that someone without ties to the city could bar his son from his hometown. “And to have a district attorney take that away from him that isn’t a residence from here, she’s from another state, and to see her take a man away from where he’s from, to have to go live somewhere else, that’s offensive to me.”

Williams Sr. also used the moment to voice support for Courtney Kramer, a candidate for District Attorney, citing her as the ideal person to address what he sees as a problematic justice system in Fulton County. Previously, Kramer announced her plans to dismiss the YSL RICO case and charges against Yung Thug should she win her bid for the D.A.’s office.

“The work that we need to do foremost for the city of Atlanta, Fulton County, we need to get rid of the poison that’s in our system,” he said. “And that’s the district attorney office. So vote Courtney Kramer. I support Courtney Kramer to the fullest. I feel like she’s the best person for the job and it’s not because of what she said about us, it’s because she said that and she was in my company and never knew who I was.”

Despite his disapproval of the conditions, Williams Sr. conveyed his enthusiasm for his son’s artistic future and their shared passion for music.

“We’re going to get back to work,” he said. “We’re YSL, YSL loaded.” He affirmed that, even in the face of legal battles, he and his son remain committed to representing their brand, YSL, a loyalty that endures despite court arguments suggesting that YSL functioned as a gang.

Under the conditions of Young Thug’s supervised release, he will serve a 15-year probation term that restricts him from residing in Atlanta, though he may visit the area with prior approval from his probation officer. He’s allowed to continue recording music and performing, albeit under closely monitored circumstances, ensuring that he stays compliant with the terms as he navigates his return to the public eye and music industry. He will also be allowed to continue making music with Gunna, who previously accepted an Alford plea deal during the early stages of the YSL RICO case.