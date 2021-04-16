Young Thug’s YSL Records Drops ‘Slime Language 2’ Album Featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby & More

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2018, Young Thug and his Young Stoner Life label let loose the Slime Language compilation. Thugger recruited several top rap stars for that project.
YSL is back this week with Slime Language 2. The Atlanta-based imprint’s second installment in the series brought together even bigger names for the latest collection.
Skiii ⛷ SL2 out now @gunna @diddy tag who next #SkiChallenge pic.twitter.com/RI3Tk35W40
— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 16, 2021
Travis Scott, Drake, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, Big Sean, Nav, Skepta, Future, YNW Melly, Sheck Wes, Kid Cudi, and Meek Mill all showed up on Slime Language 2.
Of course, YSL Records representatives like Gunna, Lil Duke, Strick, Lil Keed, and T-Shyne contributed to SL2. Either Young Thug or Gunna are credited as performers on over a dozen tracks.
After Slime Language 2 hit DSPs this morning, Thug’s name became a top trending topic on Twitter. There were a lot of tweets about the Thug, Gunna, and Drake collaboration titled “Solid.”
Thugger and Drizzy have teamed up together on songs several times in the past. Last year, Young Thug was a guest on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes cut “D4L” along with fellow Atlanta native Future.