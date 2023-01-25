YSL Co-Founder Condemns Gunna For Taking Plea Deal; Insists Rapper Snitched

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gunna was released from jail after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case while Young Thug and others face trial.

YSL co-founder Mondo criticized Gunna in an interview on the Ugly Money podcast.

Mondo labeled Gunna a snitch for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Mondo believed the 300 Entertainment rapper panicked after spending months in jail.

“He did what he did, man,” he said. “I ain’t put no cap on it. I ain’t sitting here putting no—hey man, he did what he did. I know this for sure. I ain’t going off what no internet talking ‘bout. I ain’t going off what I’m seeing, all the cap. I’m talking to these folks personally.”

Mondo continued, “On everything I love, I’m talking to—I know what’s going [on]. Boy, you didn’t ‘posed to do that my brother. Even if I didn’t be talking to everybody, everybody who got common sense, everybody who’s been in the streets know you do not—boy, you don’t do no s### like that my brother.”

The YSL co-founder considered Gunna to be a “genuine” person before the RICO case. Mondo refused to accept any excuses for Gunna’s actions.

“Once you do certain s###, bro, we shouldn’t have to coach you to be no real n####,” he said. “So, you can’t say, ‘Oh, they tricked me,’ or ‘Oh, I ain’t talk. I don’t know what’s going on.’ Come on, my brother … It’s certain s### you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother … You did that.”

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants face trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection is still underway.