YSL Co-Founder Takes Plea Deal In Young Thug RICO Case

Walter Murphy, who co-founded YSL with Young Thug, was released from jail after accepting a plea deal in the alleged gang’s RICO case.

YSL co-founder Walter Murphy accepted a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and other YSL members.

According to multiple reports, Murphy pleaded guilty to racketeering and was released from jail on Tuesday (December 13). He was sentenced to 10 years with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation.

Murphy’s probation will be suspended after five years if he satisfies the conditions of his deal. He must avoid violations of the law greater than a high and aggravated misdemeanor.

Gunna also took a plea deal in the RICO case, securing his release from jail on Wednesday (December 14). Gunna insisted he didn’t snitch on Young Thug or any of his co-defendants.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement.

Murphy, who cannot contact Young Thug or any YSL co-defendants, agreed to “testify truthfully in any further trial as it may become necessary re: State of Georgia and the other individuals.” He will be required to complete 300 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Murphy co-founded YSL with Young Thug and Trontavious Stephens in 2012. Murphy claimed YSL wasn’t a gang in a June interview with WSB-TV.

Young Thug appeared in court for a hearing in his RICO case on Thursday (December 15). His trial is scheduled to begin in January.