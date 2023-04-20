YSL Scandal – Attorney Arrested In Latest Drama In Young Thug Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An attorney for one of Young Thug’s co-defendants was arrested at the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia on Thursday (April 20).

According to multiple reports, sheriff’s deputies arrested Anastasios Manettas for allegedly carrying prescription pills into court and throwing a phone at a sheriff’s office captain. Manettas represents Miles Farley, who was scheduled to be tried alongside Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial.

Manettas was charged with possession of pills not in the original container, simple battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction and disrupting court proceedings. The lawyer’s colleague Chadha Jimenez claimed Manettas accidentally hit an officer with a phone.

Jimenez said he told Manettas to toss the phone amid the chaos of the attorney’s arrest. Manettas allegedly tried to throw the phone to Jimenez.

Jimenez didn’t want officers to search the phone. He raised concerns about the justification for arresting Manettas for bringing pills to court.

“They’re not m############ doctors,” Jimenez told Rolling Stone. “They didn’t have a warrant. They don’t have a right to know about his m############ conditions.”

Judge Ural Glanville severed Farley’s case from the RICO trial against Young Thug and other YSL members after Manettas’ arrest. The judge’s decision left Young Thug as one of 13 defendants in the trial.