Yung Bleu Accused Of Kicking T-Rell Off Tour For Supporting Boosie

Boosie has been involved in a monetary dispute with Yung Bleu, who was signed to Boosie’s label before securing a deal with EMPIRE.

Kansas rapper T-Rell got caught in the middle of Yung Bleu’s issues with Boosie Badazz. T-Rell said he was removed from Yung Bleu’s tour for being friendly with Boosie.

“Yung Bleu kicked me off tour cause Boosie posted me on IG,” T-Rell wrote on Instagram. “If you know me I ALWAYS show love to boosie he the Man who gave me a shot and put me on! Bleu knew I was cool with boosie when he asked me on tour so to kick me off tour all cause boosie posted me Is CRAZY .. I don’t play sides I’m NEUTRAL I done paid travel fees Ect smh! S### wild I don’t got NOTHING to do with they issues and if you knew I’m cool with boosie why even ask me on tour S### Goofy af @bleuvandross.”

Boosie reacted to the tour drama in his own Instagram post. The Baton Rouge native admonished Yung Bleu amid their ongoing dispute over money.

“[Don’t] F### UP THIS DUDE @trell_785 MONEY HE AINT GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS S###,” Boosie wrote. “ME N HIM HAD SONGS 6 YEARS AGO TOGETHER! SEND ME YOUR ADDRESS TO ANY OF THESE CITIES ON THE TOUR SO I CAN GET YALL THESE SHIRTS. ANYBODY SUPPORTS THAT TOUR IS SMH I AINT EVEN KNOW HE WAS ON YOUR TOUR THATS THE COLD PART! DUDE JUST SHOWING LOVE TO THE ALBUM.”

Boosie previously called out EMPIRE for failing to properly compensate him for the label’s deal with Yung Bleu, who was once signed to Boosie’s Bad Azz Music Syndicate. The opinionated rapper claimed someone forged his signature to orchestrate the deal.