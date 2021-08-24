Yung Bleu Announces Release From Police Custody After Claiming He Was Racially Profiled

Jeremy “Yung Bleu” Biddle was apparently arrested in Gainesville, Georgia for a suspended license. According to the “You’re Mines Still” performer, he was the victim of racial discrimination before being taken into custody.

Yung Bleu wrote on Instagram:

THESE GAINESVILLE, Ga POLICE OFFICERS are racially profiling us! They approached me and my team for absolutely nothing trying to buy a trailer for my tour at (Absolute Trailers) the owner was [an] old white guy who called the police talking about they suspect fraud! I was just trying to buy a trailer! The first officers walk up with hands on guns. Damn near drawn on us saying “What y’all doing here”… We have a brief back n forth and then as I leave the cop is sitting in the middle of the highway waiting on us. They trap and get behind me! Say my tag is obstructed but she clearly had her lights on [the] way before she saw the back of my car! 5 cars have pulled up on us since then! Saying we do fraud and all type of lies! I HAVE MORE VIDEO BUT I will use only as evidence. We did nothing wrong! @bleuvandross Instagram

In addition, The Shade Room reports:

Yung Bleu revealed he never made it inside the trailer store. He said he was outside of the place for about 10 minutes before police showed up. Yung Bleu learned that cops were called for suspected fraud due to an alleged run-in last week. After a brief exchange, he was allowed to leave the scene because the officers had no probable cause at the time. Moments later, the rapper was pulled over by another police officer. @theshaderoom Instagram

Around 8:20 pm ET, Yung Bleu updated his Twitter followers on his legal situation. The 27-year-old Alabama native tweeted, “I’m iight, back free! F### em! Thank y’all.”

He also jumped in The Shade Room comment section to write, “They made that tag s### up to stop me. [You] pulled me over before [you] even got behind me dumb and smiling [because you know you’re] racist.”

Yung Bleu dropped the Moon Boy album on July 23 via Vandross Music Group/Empire. The 15-track project features contributions by John Legend, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.