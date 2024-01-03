Yung Bleu Says Boosie Badazz’s Invitation To Moon Boy University Grand Opening Is “A Maybe”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz might just pull up to Moon Boy University.

Yung Bleu hasn’t banned Boosie Badazz from attending his newly musically accredited Moon Boy University (MBU)—but he hasn’t exactly offered him admission yet either.

On Wednesday (January 3), the Alabama-bred artist spoke to TMZ about the details of the massive 24,000-square foot studio, label headquarters and creative campus he’s helmed with hopes of honing the next generation of rap stars.

While describing the inner workings of MBU, Bleu wholeheartedly welcomed artists and creatives of all levels to engage in the experience at the studio, but literally laughed off the idea of Boosie pulling up to the campus.

“You funny man, maybe, everybody is invited,” he said in part. “I’m going to have everybody coming through there, like, I got so many people ready just to come through and see the studio and vibe out.”

Both rappers spent the majority of 2023 going back and forth with each other on social media, including an incident in September when Boosie criticized Bleu amid marital issues with his wife.

All jokes aside, Bleu says the studio will focus on building onto the nucleus of adolescent-fueled music trends because that’s what people naturally gravitate toward.

“Whatever you grew up on, you are going to attach yourself to because you’re attaching that to a time in your life that was special,” Bleu said in part. “So nothing ever going to top that because you’re never going to be in that type of life again.”

According to the official website, MBU is defined as a described as “a full-service recording, marketing, media, and distribution agency,” which Bleu says is designed with a subscription-based membership model.

“We got gold and black card members [who] pay an annual fee,” he said. “It starts at $1,500 and goes up to $10,000. Any artist or creator can sign up to be a member of this, and they’ll have access to our services, like marketing, like digital, and stuff like that, just like [a record company]. It’s kind of like a unique thing.”