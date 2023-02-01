Yung Bleu Prepares To Drop ‘Love Scars 2’ Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Bleu has unveiled the release date for his follow-up to 2020’s ‘Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions’ EP.

Yung Bleu announced a sequel to his Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions EP on Wednesday (February 1).

The Alabama-bred rapper/singer will drop Love Scars 2 on April 14. The project serves as the follow-up to his 2022 album TANTRA.

“Love Scars is a story, a rollercoaster,” Yung Bleu told AllHipHop. “One of my most popular EP series that I’ve worked on. Fans love R&B Bleu!”

Yung Bleu released the original Love Scars EP in 2020. The project featured the hit single “You’re Mines Still,” which Drake remixed.

The Drake-assisted version of “You’re Mines Still” spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The track peaked at No. 18 in 2021.

Last year, Yung Bleu faced backlash for sampling DMX’s single “How It’s Goin’ Down” on a song titled “What Type of Games.” The 28-year-old artist defended his track, which appeared on his TANTRA album.

“I understand that’s such a great song and it will never be duplicated no Matter what by any artist!” he wrote via Twitter. “Classic! I’m paying homage! and mainly bringing more income to his estate at that! that’s what matter to me long Live x we talked on the phone 2 weeks before his passing.”

Listen to Yung Bleu’s “What Type of Games” below.