Yung Filly Faces Backlash After Social Media Comeback

Yung Filly reappeared on Snapchat with selfies and gaming posts while awaiting trial in Australia on multiple sexual assault and assault-related charges.

The 29-year-old British YouTuber and rapper, born Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, uploaded two new stories to his Snapchat account. One featured a mirror selfie asking if his curly hair “suits” him. The other showed his gaming station, where he claimed to be the “best at Warzone.”

This marks his first public activity on social media since his October 2024 arrest in Perth, where he was charged following an alleged incident in a hotel room. In January 2025, prosecutors filed additional charges in a separate case, including six counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of strangulation.

yung filly posting like nothings happened is FRYING me😭 pic.twitter.com/mjHF5OebH1 — JB🦇 (@jr_fundss) September 29, 2025

Yung Filly pleaded not guilty to all charges during a March hearing at Perth Magistrates Court.

The entertainer rose to prominence through his YouTube channel, which he launched in 2013. Originally from Colombia, he moved to the United Kingdom and built a following through comedy sketches, football content and collaborations with fellow creator Chunkz. Together, they co-hosted “The Chunkz and Filly Show” and were part of the YouTube collective Beta Squad, which has amassed millions of subscribers.

He also made appearances on BBC Three and Celebrity Bake Off, gaining popularity across British media and social platforms.

His unexpected Snapchat return stirred mixed reactions online. Some users criticized him for avoiding accountability while others interpreted the posts as an attempt to shift focus from the legal proceedings. None of the content referenced the charges or his upcoming trial.

A judge recently adjusted his bail conditions, granting him permission to travel to the United Kingdom in September 2025. However, he is required to return to Australia by January 7, 2026, when his trial is set to begin at Perth District Court.

Since the charges were made public, Beta Squad and other collaborators have remained silent. The allegations have cast a long shadow over his career and public image.

Yung Filly’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 2026 in Perth.



