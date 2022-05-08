Yung Joc Says He Is Launching Comedy Tour To Help Feed His Kids After Child Abandonment Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Yung Joc found himself locked up earlier this week over claims he abandoned one of his own children! Read more!

Rapper Yung Joc was busted over some family drama in a suburb of Atlanta late last week.

According to jail records, Yung Joc, born Jasiel Robinson, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on May 5th.

The rapper was booked into the jail at 2:58 a.m. and hit with a charge of abandonment of a dependent child.

However, Joc spent less than an hour detained. The 41-year-old was released around 3:40 a.m. after posting a $1,300 bond.

Yung Joc confirmed he was arrested but appeared to make light of the situation. When asked for a statement, Yung Joc replied he was launching a comedy tour.

He claimed the name of the new tour would be titled “The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour.”

The “It’s Goin’ Down” then provided a contact address for promoters to contact if they wanted to book the supposed outing.

The rapper is the father of six children. He is currently married to a criminal defense attorney and fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star Kendra Robinson.

The couple tied the knot in November of 2021. Kendra discussed her relationship with Yung Joc during an interview with BET last month.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun, and we’ve both been trying to love each other harder and longer because tomorrow isn’t promised,” Kendra Robinson said. “We reflected on the long journey and the road we’ve been down to where we are. We did premarital counseling, and we’re currently in postmarital counseling with our pastor, who recommended both for us.”

So far, there’s no word if Yung Joc has retained an attorney or if his wife will represent him.