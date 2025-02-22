Yung Joc’s Family Struck by Unthinkable Loss After Deadly Fire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Joc faced an unimaginable tragedy after an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta claimed the lives of three of his brother’s young children.

The fire, which broke out Monday (February 17) afternoon at the Country Oaks Apartments, took the lives of 4-year-old Jhacari White, 9-month-old Xhalia White, and 1-year-old Xyla White.

Emergency crews rushed the siblings to Grady Memorial Hospital, but despite medical efforts, they succumbed to their injuries related to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Atlanta rapper and radio host revealed his connection to the tragedy during his Streetz Morning Takeover show, sharing that he had remained quiet at first to ensure the focus stayed on the victims.

“I don’t think people knew that that was my brother, my brother’s family, their kids,” Yung Joc said. “I intentionally did not want to speak out on it because I did not want to overshadow this story.”

“But the reality of it is, I’m human, we’re human, and I’m hurting, my family’s hurting, my brother’s hurting, his girlfriend’s hurting,” he continued.

A community candlelight vigil held Thursday, which would have marked Xyla’s second birthday, became not only a remembrance for the young lives lost but also a show of support for the grieving family.

Neighbors, friends, and loved ones gathered to mourn, comfort each other and express their condolences in a moment of collective sorrow.

Atlanta fire officials have not released further details on what may have started the blaze.

Local authorities urged residents to check smoke detectors and create evacuation plans to prevent similar loss.