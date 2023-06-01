Yung Miami Calls DJ Akademiks A Gay Slur After He Calls Her A Clown

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two have reignited their 2022 beef, with DJ Akademiks taking the first shot.

Hip-Hop’s biggest troll seems to have sparked up a beef with one of the culture’s most popular stars.

Yung Miami is on a rampage after hearing that DJ Akademiks was talking about her again. She called him a gay slur after he was online talking about her.

While hosting his Twitch stream on Tuesday, May 30, the-old-Wendy Williams’ spirit child said, “Yung Miami is, to me, a clown. She’s a one-trick pony.”

“She is not talented [enough] to do anything else,” he went on to say.

Adding, “The only active talent is to be like, ‘Yo, I’m pimping these dudes out.’”

Fans got wind of his comments and came to the “Act Up” chart-topper’s defense.

“She’s paid ….You give obsessed vibes,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another commented, “You so Zesty…. The only talent you have is to gossip so stawp ……Move ya bl##dclot.”

An additional comment put the former Tekashi 6ix9ine bestie on blast, saying, “Did t you YOURSELF DJ AKADEMIKS BUY CELINE POWELL A G-WAGON,so if she a pimp, you are THE BIGGEST TRICK OF THEM ALL SIR … SO , keep it cute and watch your mouth about our sis Caresha …….”

The blogger did not stop there when talking about Yung Miami on his stream.

He mocked her for crying in interviews and telling Diddy to reach out to him.

As if he was mocking the raptress, he said, ‘Yo, please [call Akademiks and stop him], he’s calling me a side chick.’ “

While throwing shade at the City Girl, he made sure he addressed her boyfriend.

“Diddy, the only reason I’m going back in on her, I heard her on some show, she called me a very naughty word,” he said before going into a Jamaican accent and saying, “Diddy…respect to you but check your girl.”

In response to his comments, she went on his Instagram and wrote, “b##ty boy,” a derogatory term for a same-gender loving man.

The two first started beefing last year.

The summer is just starting, and AK has already been in trouble. Do you think this particular beef will last through Independence Day? Or will it dissolve into the next controversy like most of his squabbles do?