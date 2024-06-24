Yungeen Ace Drops Shocking “Do It” Video Hours After Foolio’s Tampa Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yungeen Ace raised some eyebrows with the release of his video “Do It” hours after the shooting death of his rival, rapper Foolio.

All signs point to a violent, hot summer in Jacksonville, Florida, after the death of rapper Julio Foolio.

Just hours after Foolio’s Tampa murder, his main rival, Yungeen Ace, dropped a video for his latest track, “Do it.” While “Do it” doesn’t mention Foolio by name or his death, the video for the song is eerily reminiscent of the events that unfolded at the local Holiday Inn early Sunday morning (June 23).

Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday in the city at an Airbnb, when he was asked to leave because he had violated the occupancy rules and ended up at a nearby Holiday Inn.

Around 5:00 a.m. local time, Foolio was reportedly ambushed in the parking lot. He and three other people were shot, but Foolio was the only one to succumb to his injuries.

Hours after the news of Foolio’s death was released to the public via his lawyer, Yungeen Ace dropped “Do it.” He raps, “Every car I’ve been these b****** tinted/Choppers and killers in it/Catch his ass and do his ass you know he finished/He with his baby do it/He with this b#### do it/With his mama do it.”

The accompanying visuals for “Do It” feature several masked individuals mowing down a man in what appears to be a hotel parking lot.

Yungeen Ace, Foolio and their respective gangs, Ace’s Top Killers (ATK) and Kill Them All (KTA), have been feuding for almost a decade.

At least seven Jacksonville rappers have been killed, and both Yungeen Ace and Foolio were shot at various times during the war.

On June 5, 2018, Yungeen Ace and three others, including his brother Trevon Bullard, were celebrating a birthday when someone opened fire on their car.

Bullard and two others were killed—including Ace’s brother—while Yungeen Ace managed to survive after being shot eight times. Then in 2021, Foolio was grazed by a bullet and targeted in another shooting last year. He was hit in the foot and, in fact, was still in a walking boot in recent Instagram photos.

Foolio didn’t survive the latest shooting. So far, police Tampa police have yet to release information on possible suspects. Yungeen Ace’s Instagram account promoting the “Do It” video is flooded with responses.

“yea they fasho did it,” one user wrote while another said “Ace don got his favorite opp.”