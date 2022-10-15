Z-Ro Thrown In Jail After Getting Caught With A Gun In Houston

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Houston rapper Z-Ro ran into some problems in Houston over the weekend after he was busted for possessing a gun. Read more!

Rapper Z-Ro has been arrested, according to a recent post by Constable Mark Herman from Harris County, Houston, TX.

According to a Facebook post, the rapper, whose real name is Joseph McVey, was stopped by deputies on Friday, October 14th, on the 7500 block of N. Sam Houston PKWY W.

During the traffic stop, the authorities found the felon in possession of a firearm. The officer also found 4.7 ounces of weed in his car.

Herman said, “Joseph McVey was arrested and booked into a Harris County Jail, charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

“His bond and court information,” Herman continued. “Have not been set at this time.”

The arrest comes a month after Z-Ro and Trae the Truth were rumored to have gotten into a fight.

As AllHipHop reported, the immediate report said Z-Ro was straight jumped in an assault – 7 to his 1.

Regarding his arrest, this story is developing.