Zoey Dollaz Shot In Miami On The Way To A Strip Club

(AllHipHop News)
Zoey Dollaz was shot multiple times while on his way to a Miami strip club, according to published reports.
Other reports say the rapper was on his way to the strip club. Nevertheless, the rapper survived the shooting as he traveled to the B#### Trap River Club in Miami. One reporter stated that the artist was currently recovering and “fine.”
My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to B#### Trap in Miami last night.
Details continue to be scarce but a Miami Beach journalist, Tony Centeno, conveyed the news in his Twitter account, stating that the rapper was no longer in danger.
Zoey Dollaz is currently signed to Future under the Freebandz Label, which is distributed through Epic Records. His last project, Last Year Being Humble, came out in 2019.
Zoey Dollaz represents a slew of rappers that have either been assaulted, shot, or killed in 2020.