Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth, T.I. And Tiny Welcome New Baby Girl To The Family

(AllHipHop News)
Celebrity Couple T.I. and Tiny are officially grandparents.
T.I.’s daughter stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins gave birth to a healthy baby girl last night (December 15th.)
The rapper’s wife/reality show star Tamika “Tiny” Cottle revealed the news on her Instagram along with a sweet message.
“My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God!,” Tiny wrote.
In August of 2020, Zonnique revealed she was expecting the baby with her boyfriend, Baltimore rapper Israel “Bandhunta Izzy” James. The celebrity couple learned Zonnique was expecting a child on her talk show “The Mix.”
During an interview with AllHipHop, T.I. revealed he was very proud of Zonnique and how she has grown into an independent woman over the years.
“She’s a woman, she’s an adult, she works and takes care of herself and has her own business,” T.I. said.
There is no doubt T.I. is happy to be a grandfather, however, he cautions people against using the term, since he is only 40-years-old. He opted for a different title instead.
“Ain’t nobody gonna call me no damn, ‘Granddad,’ ain’t gonna be no ‘Grandpa.’ I’m too young, too fly to be a Granddad. I can’t do that…I can be a ‘Big Dawg’ though,” T.I. joked to AllHipHop.com.