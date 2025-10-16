‘I’m scooping them up’: Missouri man goes to Walmart. Then he buys 6 Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An Arkansas man goes to Walmart in Missouri and finds six Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers at a significant discount.

TikTok user Arkansas Boy (@arkansasboyy1) was at a Missouri Walmart on Sep. 20 when he found a deal so good he had to capitalize.

“Walk… Do not run…” he says to start the video. “But I am getting the last six models they have at my local Walmart. All these Troy-Bilt motors: $695.”

Why Is This Troy-Bill Riding Lawn Mower Price Significant?

“These things are usually $2,595 or more,” he says. “This is in Missouri, so maybe in Arkansas too. But y’all call your local stores before going up there. These things are good, good looking for this price. I’m scooping up six of them. Y’all go scoop ‘em up while you can.”

In Arkansas Boy’s mind, this is the perfect resale opportunity. “That comes out to like $750” after taxes, he says. “You should be able to sell them anywhere from $1,000-$1,500 on the internet. This is an amazing, amazing deal for Marketplace, Amazon, whatever. I haven’t seen a clearance like that in a long time. Make sure you call your local places before you just boogie on up there and screw yourself out of time. Make sure to take your truck and trailer.”

Viewers React to the Walmart Troy-Bill Clearance ‘Deal’

In the caption, Arkansas Boy reveals the sad truth: “The most important part of it all is you need to call and make sure because it’s probably not true—because this is all a joke.”

In the comments section, viewers appeared to be too depressed about the high cost of riding mowers to even care about being pranked.

“That’s what they should be priced,” said one viewer.

“I remember when they was $599 new,” said a second person.

A third viewer joked, “Better off spending $700 on a reliable tractor from the 70s.”

Another person agreed. “Nice. Should get a solid week of use before they break down.”

The State of Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers

Troy-Bilt’s Bronco 46 Riding Lawn Mower retails for $2,299. It comes equipped with a 547cc engine, AutoDrive transmission, and a 46-inch, side-discharge, twin-blade, steel cutting deck design.

The company was founded in the 1930s and operated for decades by a parent company called Garden Way, which declared bankruptcy in 2001. After the bankruptcy, an Ohio company called MTD Product, Inc. purchased the Troy-Bilt assets. By 2011, the brand was struggling to compete with the Minneapolis-based Toro.

Online reviews of the brand appear mixed. Some consumers express skepticism about longevity and durability. Others say that’s appropriate for what they view as an entry level mower. “If you know how to fix them, they are great,” wrote one Reddit user. “Mainly because people who don’t know will just throw them out. But if I’d put my money on a new mower I can buy in the store, I’m gonna go for a Toro.”

All Hip Hop contacted Arkansas Boy via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.