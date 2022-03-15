Angela Mazzanti Feels Overwhelmed by the Immense Success of Her Track “We So Mob”

American hip-hop artist and model Angela Mazzanti is setting music streaming platforms ablaze with her hit song titled “We So Mob.” The song officially passed the one billion view mark on the billboard, making Angela one of the youngest artists to reach this milestone. It has also become the artist’s most-listened song of all time across streaming platforms like Vevo, YouTube, Spotify, and others.

Born on May 6, 1991, the rapper, influencer, and model from California is currently signed with Ghostcraft Music after calling it to quits with Cleopatra Records back in 2019. It was a dream come true for Angela Mazzanti when the release of “We So Mob” put her on the music world map, receiving global appreciation from fans. This hit track has been described by listeners as “unique, contemporary, and soothing to the ear.” Another accolade the song has received is “original and born out of deep inspiration.”

When asked about her breakthrough track, Angela Mazzanti states that the song was the culmination of hours of hard work and labor. She says, “I wanted to come up with a song that people would love despite the high level of competition in the rap industry, not just in the United States but globally. And going by the reception I’ve received, I think I’ve been able to meet that target.”

Angela Mazzanti’s “We So Mob” has been streamed by millions on Spotify. The song has also received international acclaim and become popular among music lovers across the universe on platforms like Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora, TuneIn, Amazon Prime Music, dHits, JOOX, YouTube, and more.

Angela Mazzanti feels grateful and overwhelmed by the audience’s response to her track, and she says that this response has inspired her to dish out more hit songs. She describes her success as a product of diligence, persistence, and self-belief, and we can’t wait to see what this hip-hop icon has in store for us in the future.