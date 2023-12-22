“Aquaman 2” Is Total Wash-Out, Bringing Whole DCU In Question

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jason Momoa leads the cast of “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,” but the results are completely underwater.

By Chris “Boogie” Brown

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom reunites the original cast to continue the established storyline. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, “Black Manta,” remains obsessed with avenging his father’s death from the first film by taking down Aquaman, portrayed by Jason Momoa.

In his relentless pursuit, Black Manta acquires the mystical Black Trident, granting him unprecedented power. To counter this formidable foe, Aquaman enlists the help of his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), whom he had defeated for the throne of Atlantis. Together, the two brothers must overcome their differences and work to thwart Black Manta and save Atlantis from impending catastrophe.

As a fan who thoroughly enjoyed the 2018 Aquaman film, I regret to say that this sequel left me disappointed. While I expected a Superhero/Action-Adventure film, the tone and pacing of the movie felt erratic, and the dialogue left much to be desired. Overall, the film appeared uninspired and formulaic, a stark departure from the excellence of its predecessor.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II delivered commendable performances given the material they had to work with. However, the film’s narrative and character motivations felt uneven. Although Momoa embodies the superhero role convincingly, it occasionally seems more like Jason Momoa playing himself rather than the character of Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

In the first film, director James Wan skillfully balanced edginess, humor, horror elements, stunning visuals, and exhilarating action sequences, contributing to its immense success at the box office. Regrettably, the sequel suffered from a weak storyline, inconsistent pacing, slapstick-style humor, unfunny comedic bits, underwhelming action scenes, and noticeable visual effects that had markedly declined in quality since the first installment five years ago.

Watching the first Aquaman movie shortly before the sequel revealed a stark contrast in the quality of underwater scenes, with the original boasting cleaner, crisper, and more enthralling visuals. Whether attributed to budget constraints or last-minute reshoots, the sequel’s visuals failed to match the aesthetic beauty of its predecessor.

Despite initial promise in the trailers, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom ultimately failed to live up to expectations as a worthy addition to the DCEU. The film underwent several rounds of reshoots following unfavorable test screenings. Additionally, James Wan received directives from the new head of DC Studios to include new scenes and remove others to align with the evolving direction of the DCU. This compromised creative freedom, evident in the final product.

As this marks the end of the DCEU, it leaves a bitter taste. While Blue Beetle and Shazam 2 remain unwatched, The Flash and Black Adam received positive reception. The future of the DC Universe lies with new leadership planning a fresh slate of films. Only time will reveal their success. However, attention is turning to the “DC Elseworlds” brand from Warner Bros. Pictures, which has produced darker and more serious films such as Joker, The Batman, and their upcoming sequels.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom may offer a different experience to others, but for me, it was a significant letdown.