Ava DuVernay Drops Final “Origin” Trailer And A Powerful Narrative About Race

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Award-winning actor Aunjanue Ellis and Ava DuVernay join forces for “Origin,” a deep movie that explores the connectivity around race.

“Origin,” a new film, emerges as a powerful biographical drama, marking a significant, envelope-pushing entry as one of the best of the year. Crafted with the creative vision of Ava DuVernay, who both wrote and directed the film, it translates the profound insights of Isabel Wilkerson‘s New York Times best-seller, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” into a moving visual narrative.

The film’s central figure is portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis, who takes on the role of Isabel Wilkerson, bringing to life the writer’s journey through a blend of personal tragedy and global exploration. This journey, which leads to the creation of Wilkerson’s book, forms the backbone of the narrative. The cast is further enriched by the talents of Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, and Blair Underwood, each contributing to the film’s depth and resonance.

“Origin” gained significant recognition on the international stage, notably being selected to compete for the prestigious Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. It premiered on September 6 and currently has a limited theatrical release. The film has a wider release is slated for January 19, 2024.

The story of “Origin” is more than just a biographical recount of a writer’s life; it’s a deep dive into how personal adversity can fuel a quest for understanding complex social structures. The film not only honors the essence of Wilkerson’s acclaimed work but also stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in addressing and illuminating the intricate layers of social constructs.