Check Out Elon Musk’s Latest Racist, Ignorant Comments

Billionaire Elon Musk is becoming the poster boy for racism, fake news and abuse of power. Check his latest foolery.

Let me be very clear: I do not like Elon Musk. Straight like that! He is a racist, he’s a demagogue, and he’s a straight up punk! He is considered the richest man in the world once again because Tesla stocks just went up. But, as a human, he’s bankrupt.

He is spreading dangerous rhetoric on his platform, Twitter. First of all, I don’t even follow this guy. But he abuses his power to make his posts float to the top magically so that people see it no matter what. And that’s dangerous. And it’s still a disaster but that’s beside the point. It’s probably time to get off of it completely.

However, he just recently said that The United States’s media is now more racist to white people and Asian people than it is to Black people. What study gives any credence to such a ridiculous notion? Does he have any scholar that can support him in this idea? This seems to be a situation where they want to tell us that “the sky is red, when it’s blue.” But because they say it, it is so. Well, I got news for you. We aren’t going for it! And we don’t care how much money you have!

Here is the direct quote:

How did such a big POS learn to type?

Also recently he supported the clown that used to draw a stupid comic called Dilbert in his racist tirade against Black people. He essentially said that Black people are a hate group and need to “just get the hell away” us. Wait a second. Excuse me? If it wasn’t for white people, Black people would not even be here! Secondly, we would have taken over the world already if not for the brutality of racism and systemic oppression. And we wouldn’t of had to enslave and colonize people or suppress governments to do it. I can’t stand these people! I hate Dilbert! That stupid, non-talented hack as thankfully been dropped by all the publishers in the world.

People like Elon Musk continue to abuse their power without any repercussion whatsoever. Dilbert was corny every single step of the way, but after 30 or 40 years, this guy decides to come out as a raging racist. (Those that know him say he’s been to the right of the Right for quite some time.) And it always seems to work like that. We accept what is otherwise a really corny and goofy person and then he gets emboldened when he sees people like Elon Musk.

I just wish they would say this to our face instead of over the Internet.