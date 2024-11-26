Drake, Kendrick Lamar & The Big Questions Everybody’s Asking

Drake is suing his record label for conspiring against him in favor of Kendrick Lamar. But, what does this really mean?

Drake, Kendrick Lamar and the Strangest Hip-Hop Drama of 2024

Here we are, folks.

In a twist that no one saw coming, Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, Spotify and Kendrick Lamar, accusing them of conspiring to suppress his music on streaming platforms. The allegations claim that Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us” received artificial boosts—bots, payola, even Apple Siri manipulation—to promote the song when users searched for Drake. And to top it off, Drake evokes RICO violations, a legal framework usually reserved for organized crime. Oh.

Let that sink in: a rapper is evoking the same laws that have taken down mob bosses to settle a rap beef. Is Drake a Karen?

This is unprecedented. Hip-Hop is no stranger to lawsuits. I remember when N.W.A sued Tim Dog (RIP) for sampling their music. But a rapper suing after losing a battle? That’s uncharted territory. Even in the bitterest of battles, artists have historically taken their losses and moved on. When JAY-Z lost to Nas in the legendary “Ether” clash, he didn’t lawyer up—he went back to the studio. Over time, he reestablished himself through relentless creativity and long-term dominance.

And then there’s Ja Rule. His name’s been unfairly dragged into this mess by internet chatter. Let’s be clear: Ja Rule stood tall in his feud with 50 Cent. Whether you think he won or lost, Ja kept swinging, even taking fierce shots at Eminem and others while delivering classic records. No lawsuits, just bars.

Which brings us back to Drake. One of the strangest omissions in his lawsuit is any claim of defamation against Kendrick Lamar. On “Not Like Us,” his lyrics suggested Drake engaged in disturbing behavior—sexual misconduct of the most disturbing sort. These are allegations Drake categorically denies. On top of that, Drake’s own label home, Universal Music Group, is implicated in this suit. Why would they sabotage one of their biggest artists for another act under the same umbrella? It’s baffling.

Then there’s Drake’s approach to battling Kendrick Lamar, which is violently against cultural norms. He’s used co-writers and even artificial intelligence to battle him, which raised many eyebrows. In Hip-Hop, these are considered cardinal sins yet fans mostly looked the other way. But now, suing your competitor? Feels like habitual line-stepping.

Drake has always been picky about his opponents. There are plenty of worthy challengers he’s ignored over the years. But now, as he faces Kendrick Lamar—a certified heavyweight—his responses after the battle feel reactive, not strategic. And for a man who once seemed untouchable, the cracks are starting to show. Diehard fans argue he’ll bounce back with another hit, but others believe this lawsuit is a cultural breaking point. Literally, “Come on, man!”

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar’s track at the heart of this controversy, feels prophetic. He’s proving he’s not like us! Filing RICO charges over a Hip-Hop battle? That’s as un-Hip-Hop as it gets. And the optics? They’re not great. Drake looks like an artist unwilling to accept defeat, trying to litigate his way back to the top instead of letting his music speak for itself.

Before I wrap this up, let us take a moment to consider the possibility that Drake may be unwell. Everything Drake has dropped since the battle has been underwhelming, leaving us repeatedly puzzled about his behavior. The micro-aggressions, duck faces, bizarre interviews and cryptic IG stories all raise questions about his well-being. Does he even have a manager? Are Chubbs or any of his friends stepping in to help him? Suing your own label for promoting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” the same way they’ve pushed your music is wild. Drake’s argument, according to reports, is that they’re using money made off him to push another artist—Kendrick Lamar. The same logic applies to how they’ve boosted his career. It’s crazy work. I hope he’s OK mentally.

So, where does Drake go from here? In my opinion, it’s time for him to hit pause. Find a beach. Reflect. Recharge. Take 2024 and about half of 2025 off—it’s Kendrick Lamar’s year anyway. Then come back with the classic album we all know he’s capable of creating. But instead, he’s been flooding the market with music that just doesn’t stick, making matters worse.

Drake is his own man now. The days of being guided by J. Prince, Lil Wayne or Cash Money seem over. He’s making his own calls, and right now, those decisions aren’t taking his career higher. It’s been a wild year full of twists and turns, and this lawsuit is the cherry on top. 2024 has been the strangest.

One thing’s for sure: we’ll be talking about this drama for years to come. Whether it’s a turning point or a cautionary tale remains to be seen. But for now, Drake, the ball’s in your court. Just maybe not in the courtroom.