Jayland Walker Murdered, Cops Shot Him 60 Times

Jayland Walker was shot 60 times from over 90 shots by Akron, Ohio police. Now, the questions start as an autopsy is released.

Another unarmed black person was shot and murdered by the police this summer seems like the norm now. We are supposed to continue on with a Fourth of July celebration that yields cookouts, fireworks, and overall good times. However, if you are smart and in tune with what’s really going on you’ll come to the conclusion that true independence will come only when they stop killing Black people.

Screenshot via YouTube

Jayland Walker was shot more than 60 times, with a total number of over 90 shots fired by Akron, Ohio police. He was unarmed. The 25-year-old had some presently-mysterious altercation with officers that resulted in a horrific homicide.

The recent autopsy concluded he was struck dozens of times and it has already formally been ruled a homicide. There were bullet wounds in the front of his body, as well as his back and lower legs. Some of those wounds may have been exit wounds, but they were all there

What had happened was…

Akron police say that they tried to stop Walker’s car after midnight on Monday for a traffic infraction and something ambiguous related to the equipment on his vehicle. Suddenly, Walker is leading them on a high-speed chase. They are saying that the pursuit went down the road for roughly 4 1/2 minutes where his vehicle hit about 80 mph at times and then he jumped out of the car.

The cops say they tried to use their tasers, but eventually they resorted to employing their guns, alleging they were fearful their heavily-armed lives. The whole incident was captured on body cams. For a nice brutal cherry on top, the Akron officers even shot Walker as he was already on the ground dead. They also handcuffed him after riddling his body with the hail of bullets. Standard procedure.

Presently, they are trying to determine out why he ran from police. Maybe, he was freaking scared. This is how terrorism works. Walker has no prior criminal record and the police were not even looking for him. According to the cops, he did have a gun in the car AND fired upon them. I don’t believe that. How can we believe the word of a violent posse that would indiscriminately take a life in such a reckless, brazen way? We already know some crooked cops keep something to plant on you just in case they do something wrong.

By the way, seven of the eight officers that shot up Walker were white. Walker’s family hasn’t said a lot, but according to reports they do want peace. I think it is a bit late for that. Here are some more statements from the cops and the mayor.

“We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it’s a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers. Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon. Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.

“We want to reassure our citizens that more information will be coming in the following days, including the body-worn camera footage that recorded this incident. We are keeping our promise to the community, understanding that there can be no trust without transparency and follow-through on commitment.

“We have every confidence in the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a thorough, fair, and honest investigation. We will cooperate fully with that investigation and have made it a top priority for our staffs. As a city, we are committed to this process and trust that it will yield a fuller understanding of this incident.”

OH yeah: Akron, Ohio, cancelled their Fourth of July celebration.

Now what do you think?