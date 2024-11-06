Kamala Harris Brings Out Oprah, The Roots, 2 Chainz And More To Close Out Historic Presidential Run

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Check out a small photo essay from Julia Beverly, the legendary Hip-Hop photo journalist.

All Images By Julia Beverly

Vice President Kamala Harris energized supporters in Atlanta and Philadelphia rally at packed “When We Vote, We Win” rallies. Prominent figures convened for change and democracy.

2 Chainz, Monica, Victoria Monét and Pastor Troy and award-winning director Spike Lee were in the Atlanta Civic Center. Monét, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, performed along with Big Tigger, Monica and legendary Pastor Troy.

Lady Gaga took the stage at Kamala Harris’ Philadelphia rally on Monday night, performing “God Bless America” and “Edge of Glory.” She spoke to battle ground states: “The country is depending on you.”

Gaga was one of several high-profile stars to appear at Harris’ multi-city rally tour on the eve of the election. The events featured performances from Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, and others in key cities including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Milwaukee.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, filmmaker Tyler Perry, rock god Bruce Springsteen, and former President Barack Obama, all publicly rallying behind Harris’s message of unity and change.

Philly