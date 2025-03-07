Megan Thee Stallion’s Risky Red Carpet Look: Redefining “Hot Girl” Fashion At 2025 Oscars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a figure-hugging, emerald green dress with nipple pasties. This got Sherri Shepherd upset.

AllHipHop examines the controversy with Megan Thee Stallion, her dress and how women are pushing the boundaries of fashion.

Red carpets have long been a battleground for creative expression but few artists wield them as powerfully as Megan Thee Stallion. At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she stunned in a figure-hugging, emerald green Chanel gown with feathers and nipple pasties—an unexpected take on her signature “hot girl” aesthetic.

In an era where female rappers are pushing the boundaries of style more than ever, Megan’s choice wasn’t just fashion-forward; it was a strategic, brand-defining moment that showcased her ability to blend sultry confidence with high-fashion sophistication.

At first glance, some critics, including Sherri Shepherd, dismissed the look as simply “not being it.” But a closer examination reveals a deeper narrative. This wasn’t Megan compromising her brand; she was proving that “hot girl” culture can exude class just as effortlessly as it does boldness. The silhouette of the gown—cinched at the waist and sculpted to perfection—echoed Megan’s signature body-positive ethos, while the deep green color added an unexpected touch of opulence and regality.

Megan’s Vanity Fair moment evokes another iconic rap fashion statement—Lil’ Kim’s unforgettable purple jumpsuit at the 1999 MTV VMAs. At the time, Lil’ Kim’s pasty-adorned ensemble shocked audiences, yet it was an undeniable power move, asserting her dominance in both music and fashion.

Megan, too, is making a statement but in her own way. Rather than going for shock value, she opts for subtlety, proving that a rap superstar can command a room with both raw sex appeal and timeless grace. Both moments highlight how female rappers use fashion to reinforce their brand, though the industry and audience often fail to recognize it as intentional artistry rather than mere provocation.

The pushback is nothing new. Despite female rap artists being at their most innovative with red carpet style, their choices are still frequently met with skepticism. Whether it’s Cardi B’s avant-garde couture, Doja Cat’s surrealist looks or Megan’s blend of high-fashion and Houston flair, the reception often swings between over-sexualized criticism or dismissal of their stylistic choices as tasteless. What many miss is how these women are redefining what it means to be both a rap star and a fashion icon, weaving their personal brands into the visual language of luxury and creativity.

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar look was truly elegant. It wasn’t a departure from her “hot girl” roots but rather an elevation of them—proving that confidence, sensuality, and class can coexist. Like Lil’ Kim’s 1999 moment, Megan’s Chanel dress was more than just an outfit; it was a continued declaration that female rappers own their narrative, in music, fashion and beyond.