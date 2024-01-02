Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prepare for a monumental battle to defend the village Veldt in Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Check out the trailer here.

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” is a continuation of a Netflix saga with Kora and a band of intergalactic warriors. In this installment, the narrative focuses on their preparation for a monumental battle to defend the village Veldt. This setting is a haven for those who have lost their homes in the conflict with the Motherworld. The story emphasizes the personal stakes for each warrior as they confront their pasts and motivations for fighting on the eve of the battle. As they face the overwhelming power of the Realm, the narrative guarantees the emergence of heroes and the creation of legends. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver explores themes of sacrifice, heroism, and the fight for a cause greater than oneself.

For more, head over to netflix.com/RebelMoonPart2.