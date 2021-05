The world changed a year ago.

The pandemic, the fixation on mobile devices, the re-rise of the Black Lives Matter Movement and countless on the ground soldiers and humanity all collided a year ago in the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Derek Michael Chauvin, the convicted murderer, was convicted of the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin has gotten the bulk of the blame, but new reports have said that that police department runs like a gang.

Dave ‘Davey D’ Cook, an Oakland-based DJ, activist and Hip-Hop pioneer, has been a part of the movement for decades. He says the fight continues.

“One year ago.. we lost George Floyd to a callous act of police terrorism. A knee on his neck for over 9 minutes resulted in 25 million people taking to the streets demanding change,” he said, “We still elected officials dragging their feet, reluctant to hold police accountable, but we will press on.”

In honor of George Floyd and the struggle, Davey D produced an eclectic, revolutionary mix in honor of our fallen brother and others. “This mix is a sound track for our struggle,” he said.

Last month, Chauvin was found guilty on all charges related to George Floyd’s death, including murder. Sadly, the larger landscape continues to show systemic racism, oppression and bias flourishes domestically and abroad.

May 25th will continue to be a reminder that we the people must stay action-oriented and commit to the never-ending fight for justice.