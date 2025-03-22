RIP George Foreman: How Boxing’s Fiercest Fighter Became America’s Favorite Comeback Story

Big George Foreman inspired millions by proving it’s never too late for a comeback, transforming from feared boxing legend into beloved entrepreneur, spiritual guide, and cultural icon.

One of my happiest moments was meeting Big George Foreman. It was a moment I’ll never forget. This occurred at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. The place is way upstate, far removed from the city. As a big boxing fan, I used to visit about once a year with my close friends.

On this occasion, we were there looking at molds of the boxers’ massive fists. Of course, there was a mini-statue of George’s hand in there. And, lo and behold, he was there too – in the flesh. He was cool, gracious, and accommodating. His life has always been a constant reminder that anything is possible, and that it’s never, ever too late to achieve greatness or pursue a new dream. George Foreman’s life was a powerful testament to these truths. His life had remarkable twists and turns, stellar highs and hellish lows. But how he dealt with them defined him as a legend, both in and out of the boxing ring.

George Foreman’s boxing career alone was the stuff of legend. He captured Olympic gold in 1968. And then he had a dominant victory over Philly’s Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Those massive hands carved out his legacy through sheer determination and unmatched punching power. His most defining moment in the ring came during the epic “Rumble in the Jungle” fight against Muhammad Ali in 1974. He lost that match, but it marked the beginning of the rest of his life. The true legend had started in that bout.

Foreman retired in 1977, but returned to boxing in 1987. After a decade away from the sport, people laughed. Critics doubted him. But Big George knew better. He reclaimed the the heavyweight title at the age of 45 in 1994. He knocked out Michael Moorer, who was 26-years old. The lesson: Dreams don’t have expiration dates.

George made history. But his true impact extended far beyond boxing. He went from a feared pugilist to a beloved personality. He was known globally for his warm smile. He danced his way into entrepreneurship with the George Foreman Grill. This remains one of the most amazing examples of reinvention and transformation. The grill became a global sensation, selling millions of units, and made George business legend. His success in business inspired countless individuals, including myself. Adapt, innovate and win big.

Winning is relative. Foreman’s spiritual transformation and religious commitment deeply resonated with me to. His ordination as a Christian minister and the founding of his church reflected a change that he shared with the world. Foreman’s faith and positivity were contagious – never insufferable. His commitment to uplifting communities and helping troubled youth made him a figure of hope and resilience.

I’ve personally drawn inspiration from Big George’s books. “George Foreman’s Guide To Life” was especially useful when I had a very difficult period in life. And his story, the recent film about his life (Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World), left a lasting impression on me. Critics tried to pan the movie, but as always, the people’s voice prevailed. It became a hit, and told his extensive, complex story. The film reminded us all that genuine stories of triumph are better nitpicky critics.

Big George Foreman was undoubtedly one of the hardest-hitting boxers to ever step into the ring, but that pales in comparison to the lasting impact he’s had on our lives. From feared competitor to lovable champion, from athlete to entrepreneur, from fighter to minister.

Big George.

Life’s greatest victories often come after its toughest battles, even massive loss. Second acts, third acts and even fourth acts are always possible. RIP Big George Foreman. We’ll miss you, champ.