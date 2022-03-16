Roger Alexander Establishes AlphaMale Visuals As The Top Option for A-list Music Artists

Without any formal training in filmmaking, Roger Alexander has accomplished feats to establish his production company in the entertainment industry.

Roger Alexander is best known for directing countless celebrity music videos, and executing them with a unique vision. He’s an executive producer and director with over a decade of professional experience in the entertainment industry. This entrepreneur maintains an extensive portfolio of achievements, from selling over 200 million views to directing videos for artists like Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. Roger has always been passionate about music and aspires to bring hip-hop and film worlds closer together. Now, he has risen to be one of the premier music directors coming out of Atlanta GA. With videos collectively surpassing 200 million views and 80K + followers on Instagram, he has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry.

“My long-term goals are to fuse the hip-hop and film worlds closer together, and create feature-length narratives starring and inspired by famous artists from the hip-hop world,” Alexander said in a recent interview.

This self-made individual started his own production company “AlphaMale Visuals,” after gaining recognition through his work ethic and a keen eye for cinematography. Over the years, AlphaMale Visuals has helped hundreds of artists and music labels with their music video projects. His accomplishments in the music industry range from directing Lil Baby’s “We Paid” opening performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards show in 2020, to directing Moneybagg Yo’s talk show debut on Jimmy Fallon for “Time Today” and “Harder for the Next.” The 6 Gold and Platinum plaques won by these music videos further add to the prestigious reputation maintained by AlphaMale Visuals.

After the success of the Yung Bleu & Kevin Gates “Ice On My Baby” remix music video in late 2018, there has been a massive increase in the popularity of his production company. More and more acclaimed artists such as Ne-Yo and Lil Baby are reaching out to this brand to leverage Roger Alexander’s unique style and create a masterpiece for the fanbase. This director has truly accomplished what most filmmakers would take a lifetime to achieve. To learn more about AlphaMale Visuals, visit https://www.facebook.com/AlphaMaleVisuals/.

As far as words of advice for upcoming filmmakers, Roger Alexander says:

“Be patient with your progression, it takes several years to plant seeds and benefit from the fruits. Force yourself to network as much as possible, and stay in the good graces of his many people as possible.”

Stay up to date with Roger Alexander and AlphaMale Visuals on Instagram @a_m_visuals.