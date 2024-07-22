The Case For Kamala Harris As President & Against Donald Trump

So let’s talk about the elephants in the room: men, men, men. And also white women, white women, white women, because they are on the hook here, too.

The 115th NAACP convention wrapped up in Las Vegas last week. This was my first convention and first time being active in the NAACP in quite some time. I had been a member in college, and later my daughter was part of their ACT-So program that highlights talents in the arts, sciences, technology and other skill sets. When I walked away, I was fired up.

The convention hosted a wide spectrum of talents, activists, political figures, media personas and numerous others in leadership, including President Joe Biden. Biden inspired the crowd, having them yell “four more years!” repeatedly. I was inspired, too. I told a friend that “Joe was standing on business.” And I meant that.

So when Biden stepped off the ticket and out of the race, it felt like a gut punch. I was taken by surprise, even though I had heard the political rumors. I had also seen the hate and vitriol he faced from people within his own party. I couldn’t understand numerous aspects of the situation and wonder if some were MAGA like The Hydra in Marvel movies. I was annoyed and frustrated that the party seemed to be in shambles, disloyal, and lacking unity.

Meanwhile, the MAGA set seemed to be in full solidarity behind a megalomaniac, narcissistic, ultra-capitalist, xenophobic, racist, sexist convicted felon. By the way, I know some “felons” and many of them are decent, hard-working people who just want a better life. That is not Donald Trump.

Shortly thereafter, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency of the United States. That was contrary to the rumors and speculation I had heard. Many people speculated that he would not endorse her and that the party was looking to toss the baby out with the bathwater. That meant they would not get behind the vice president, who is literally in that position to take on the presidency if and when called upon.

Immediately, Black women began to rally, and an emergency call was formulated on Zoom. Many folks, myself included, tried to get on that call, but it was overrun. More than 40,000 people got on the call, brothers included, to listen to the strategy from women in power. I won’t lie. I went on to watch “House of the Dragon” and “Big Brother” that night. I was completely stressed out and needed a reprieve from the dramatic turn of events.

However, I must admit that by the time I started watching those shows, I had been reassured in a great way. First of all, folks who were not backing Joe Biden were suddenly backing Kamala Harris as the candidate for the future of America. And, make no mistake about it, that’s what this is—the future. This also applies to Donald J. Trump in the event that he becomes the leader of the United States. It might sound quite cliché, but this is a fight for generations and generations.

So let’s talk about the elephants in the room: men, men, men. And also white women, white women, white women, because they are on the hook here, too. My greatest fear with VP Kamala Harris is that white people would not come out in droves to oppose Donald Trump. Years ago, I saw how they did Hillary Clinton when she ran for president. It was white women who were the deciding factor in that election and gave us four years of incompetence, a rise in racism and rampant rhetoric that rivaled Hitler. (Even J.D. Vance, Trump’s wanna-be VP once compared Trump to Hitler. Go figure.)

So powerful was this rhetoric that we saw Black men jumping behind Donald Trump. I found it odd, weird, and fascinating at times. I was also disgusted. It was so clear that this guy was not qualified for the job and that many of us were gravitating to base, simplistic qualities. “He tells it like it is” or “he doesn’t take any s###” was regurgitated.

On the flip side, many folks brought up the past records of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. They repeatedly rehashed their records as a younger senator and district attorney in California, notably known for a particularly aggressive stance toward Black men. Most of us know these facts.

I would absolutely argue that this is not about the past but the present and future. And I say that emphatically and absolutely. Right now, there is so much at stake. This is about protection, protecting our future and present. I haven’t read the whole 900+ pages of Project 2025, but I’ve read enough to know that it must be stopped. Donald Trump continues to deny involvement with it, but he’s aligning his constituency and his proponents to make it happen. They are right there. Heritage Foundation, we see you.

No reasonable person can line up with a ban on abortions, which for them includes rape and incest. No reasonable person can cosign these cuts in Medicare and Social Security. We have to think about our senior citizens and elders. I haven’t said much because, quite frankly, this is all messy. And it’s all nuanced, as well. So, I stand in solidarity with Black people on many fronts, all rooted in liberation and equality.

The NAACP convention was more revolutionary than anything I’ve seen in recent memory and I salute NAACP President Derrick Johnson and his team for setting a tone for us to go back into our communities to work. And when I say revolutionary, I do not mean extremist or extremism. It was really “boots on the ground” talk and “Black folks have to save America again” chatter. But we have always been the voice of reason and the conscience of the country. Moreover, our civil rights struggles have benefited almost every class, race, and that includes white women. Yes, they benefitted most from affirmative action. So it’s baffling to see folks opposing a Black woman and also lining up with a person such as Donald Trump.

I know some of you guys don’t want a queen on the throne, but we do not need a dictator. The Supreme Court put the fix in a couple of months ago, and we all know what that means. I am not looking for “fascism lite,” which really feels eerily like old-time regular fascism.

Seeing 40,000 Black women and other people convening on a Zoom call is encouraging. They raised about $1.5 million on that call with the total being $50 million raised since Biden dropped out. Encouraging. Seeing Bill and Hillary Clinton back Kamala Harris for the presidency is encouraging. Knowing that I have to get back in the ring in a way that I hadn’t been for years is encouraging, too. I’ll never forget being on stage at the Congressional Black Caucus and telling Black people “this is war” and the older faces in the crowd looking at me like I was crazy.

It’s not crazy now. And we are absolutely in a bloodless civil war that some say could turn bloody if we don’t do as they wish. To that, I say “Let’s go. Let’s get it on! I don’t do bullies, and I don’t do fear-mongering. So if you’re scared, get a dog. But if you’re about freedom and true equality, I suggest you get in the game. I’ve been on the front lines, even when I wasn’t on the front lines. Check the résumé. Get active! Get free!