TikTok’s Future: The Potential Ban & Its Exponential Impact On Music Industry

TikTok is still on the menu. How will the music business respond? How will the artists react? Read on.

Eric Azike takes a look at the future of music and tech.

For over half a decade, TikTok has been a dominant force in shaping music trends, launching artists into mainstream success, and redefining how music is discovered and consumed. The short-form video platform has played a pivotal role in breaking new talent, turning unknown artists into chart-toppers through viral moments and algorithm-driven discovery. With ongoing discussions about a permanent TikTok ban in the United States and the search for a potential buyer of the social platform, the music industry faces an unprecedented shift that could disrupt the way artists are discovered and how music marketing operates.

TikTok’s Role in Music Discovery

In an era where social media dictates cultural trends, TikTok has solidified its role as a powerhouse in the music industry. According to a recent report from TikTok, the platform has played a significant role in propelling songs to the top of the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The data reveals that out of the 16 tracks that reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, 13 of them were in some way linked to a TikTok trend.

The platform’s influence extends beyond the U.S., with 10 of the 11 songs that topped the UK’s Official Singles Chart receiving a boost from TikTok popularity. These findings underscore TikTok’s growing dominance in music discovery and promotion. With viral challenges, dance trends, and user-generated content fueling song popularity, the platform continues to reshape the traditional pathways to chart success. As artists and labels increasingly tailor their marketing strategies to leverage TikTok’s algorithm, its impact on the music industry is more evident than ever.

TikTok has also revolutionized music promotion, making it one of the most effective tools for artist discovery in modern history. Unlike traditional methods—radio airplay, label-backed promotion, and streaming playlists—TikTok thrives on organic virality. Artists like Doja Cat, Doechii, and Tommy Richman have seen their careers take off thanks to the platform’s ability to push their music to millions of users within days.

Doja Cat’s rise to stardom can be traced back to her 2019 viral hit “Say So,” which gained massive traction on TikTok before becoming a mainstream success. Doechii leveraged the platform to boost her hit “What It Is” and also created a viral sound from her song “Persuasive,” while Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” became a cultural phenomenon in 2024, thanks to widespread TikTok trends and user-generated content.

The Potential Ban: What’s at Stake?

With increasing scrutiny from lawmakers over data privacy concerns and national security risks, TikTok’s presence in the U.S. is under threat. If a ban were to be implemented, the impact on the music industry would be profound. Several key areas of concern include:

Artist Discovery and Development

Without TikTok, emerging artists lose a major gateway to virality. Many musicians, particularly independent and unsigned artists, rely on the platform’s algorithm to push their music to global audiences. TikTok’s ability to organically surface new talent levels the playing field in ways that traditional media and streaming algorithms have not. Music Marketing and Promotion

Labels and artists have shifted a significant portion of their marketing budgets toward TikTok campaigns, influencer partnerships, and viral challenges. If the platform is banned, the industry will scramble to find alternative digital spaces that offer comparable engagement and discovery mechanisms. Streaming and Revenue Impact

TikTok serves as a major driver of music streaming on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Viral TikTok hits often translate into millions of streams, leading to chart success and increased revenue for artists and labels. The removal of this ecosystem could stunt streaming numbers, affecting not just individual artists but also the broader music business.

What’s Next for the Industry?

If TikTok is banned, the music industry will need to pivot quickly to other platforms that can replicate its impact. Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts offer similar short-form video capabilities, but neither has matched TikTok’s efficiency in creating viral music trends. Platforms like Triller and Snapchat Spotlight may also see renewed interest, but none have yet proven to be direct replacements as many of these social media platforms do not have the attention-grabbing addictiveness that TikTok has.

Additionally, record labels may invest in building their own digital ecosystems to encourage organic music discovery. However, this would require significant innovation and restructuring of current marketing strategies.

Final Thoughts

A TikTok ban would not just be a policy decision; it would be a seismic shift in the music industry’s digital landscape. The platform has democratized music discovery in ways that traditional gatekeepers never could. While artists and labels will undoubtedly adapt, the loss of TikTok would leave a void that could take years to fill. Whether through lobbying efforts, new tech innovations, or alternative platforms, the industry must prepare for a post-TikTok reality—one that could change the course of modern music consumption forever.