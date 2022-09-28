Universal Zulu Nation Writes Open Letter To DJ Akademiks

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of AllHipHop, the staff or company owners.

Quadeer Shakur

Minister of Information

Universal Zulu Nation

RE: Open Letter To Gossip Blogger Akademiks

Dear Akademiks,

I pray this letter finds you in peace and good health. We all know how dangerous this industry can be, and I thank God for allowing so many of us to survive over the past 48 years since the inception of Hiphop Culture. Many of our pioneers have left us and some weren’t able to see the fruits of their labor. However, we are grateful for where The Culture has brought us.

For 48 years, we’ve educated the world about the importance of our Culture’s four spiritual principles: Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun. Those principles were indoctrinated into American culture through positive reinforcement, utilizing four physical elements: Deejaying, Graffiti, Breakdancing, and Emceeing. There is a hidden element, known as “the fifth element”, which is Knowledge.

Young man, had you been well versed with the fifth element, you would have known that your foul and unreasonably disrespectful rant against pioneers of our Culture was out of line, without merit, and pointless. More importantly, the culture vultures and agents for change are enjoying the fracas you created, as they are, have always been, and continue to be steadfast against what we’ve created from nothing. They don’t want us to succeed, and when we do, they always find an agent to do their dirty work in hopes of dismantling our Culture. They have created an atmosphere of disunity, dissension, discontent, and hate. Unfortunately, dear brother, the agents have gotten a hold of you. Subliminally, they have lured you into their trap. Their plan to bring division among us will always work when they include and involve the gullible.

It’s disheartening to see the enemy consume our people and use them to destroy their own. Please always remember that the enemy does not view our Culture favorably. They never will. And if they can throw money at you, they will continue to pimp you, your thoughts, your ideals, and your rationale. To them, you are clueless, uncultured, uncouth, and simpleminded. To us, you are a king, but they’ve blindsided you to believe you’re no more than a gossiper, which is the trait of a foolish woman. Again, we all know better. I liken this to the misleading title of the movie “Woman King.” Akademiks, the enemy wants you to exude traits of a woman, so other young Black soldiers will follow suit. The hatred permeated throughout the new media is designed to attack our beautiful Culture, and advertisers love to see us degrade one another.

There’s a song the Nation Of Islam leader, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan once sang, “Oh, brother, can’t you tell. The white man’s heaven is the Black man’s hell.” We are living in hell and our escape from this hell we call America, is Hiphop Culture. We created this beautiful Culture to escape gang violence, welfare, murder, police brutality, fatherlessness, drugs, alcohol abuse, and Godlessness. When anyone downplays the work of the young men and women who created a safe space for us, it is a stain on our legacy. It is counterproductive to our work in sustaining this safe space by any means necessary. Akademiks, this letter is written with love, and should you wish to discuss any portion of this letter with me, I am willing to meet you anywhere, and any time. By myself. I know the harm being a fatherless Black man can inflict upon a young man. I’ve been there, and I believe your upbringing in a broken home is probably what led you to speak out of turn when you did. However, what your parents should have taught you – is never bite the hand that feeds you. That is the quickest way to meet the demise of your career. Sure, you may desire to be a male version of Wendy Williams but understand this: Wendy is an accomplished journalist. She is trained to seek both sides of a story and disseminate factual information to the public. Besides, Wendy is a woman, and you could never be a woman, even though you may gossip like one. Choose a side and work that side. Should you choose to be a king among us, then you should act like a king. At all times. There is no woman king. No matter what the movie says.

Do not be fooled by the likes, comments, and accolades from the foolish, misguided individuals who glorify the degradation of our Culture and disregard our history. They are not your friends nor are they true fans. In fact, they look forward to your downfall just as much as you look forward to the downfall of the great kings and queens of The Culture who helped create and foster a creative space you earn your income from. If street culture has taught you anything, your association with Tikashe 69, a known informant and snitch, is also quite dangerous. The fact that you haven’t experienced any backlash about your relationship with this individual and the many individuals like him, is proof positive that the community is either looking at you as a non-threat, or a simple clown. I should hope this isn’t the case. When anyone who has benefited from Hiphop in any way, attacks the youth who paved the way for this Culture – that person is purposely placing their standing within The Culture in jeopardy.

We have been attacked by the national police association (Ice T for his song “Cop Killer”, NWA for their song “F### The Police”); we have been attacked by Black radio (refusing to play songs by Public Enemy, X-Clan, and KRS-One); and we are constantly under attack by this new media. They don’t want blogs, vlogs, or videos that spread the truth about this Culture. They want the gossip, the beef, and talks about “the bag.” Let me tell you something about that so-called “bag” many young people brag about. Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed for “the bag.” Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed for “the bag.” Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed for “the bag.” Be mindful in your quest to secure “the bag”, young man. Thus far, it has not produced positive results.

Akademiks, you are needed, and you are necessary. You have a platform. Use it to promote the truth about this Culture. Use it to expose those who are trying to destroy our Culture. We will have your back in that regard. Should you choose to continue abusing The Culture to appease the enemy, then that is on you. Take what I’m trying to teach you or let it alone. You have that power, and that right. Do not take this letter as a threat or open chastisement, but as an impartation of knowledge, in hopes that you will redirect your energy to embrace the Culture you are attempting to represent. Our brother Michael Jackson said it best, “They don’t really care about us.” Bloggers like yourself have come and gone. There is no staying power with “them.” They will use you and replace you with a new n##### next year. This is the nature of the beast that desires to dismantle this empire we’ve built. Be vigilant and be aware.

Peace, Unity, Love, and Havin’ Fun

Quadeer “MC Spice” Shakur

Minister of Information

Universal Zulu Nation