VOTE: 10 REAL Reasons Why YOU Should Hit The Polls

Here are a few practical reasons why you should vote.

I’ve never fully understood why people choose not to vote. Some of my smartest friends have abstained in the past, and while they had their reasons, I still didn’t really get it. Today, I understand it even less, because we can see clearly the implications of not hitting the polls. Voting isn’t everything; it’s just one of many tools we have to fight oppression, racism, and to hold elected officials accountable.

Meanwhile, you don’t see the other side telling their people not to vote. Quite the opposite—they encourage voting and bank on us not showing up.

Some people think voting doesn’t matter, until something serious happens—like finding themselves in front of an unrelenting judge or dealing with a brutish police officer. Strangely, they’ll feel the impact of not voting but won’t pull up to the polls. That’s how I see it, at least. It is time to fix that.

Yes, we absolutely need to build our own demands, and our leadership must step up. But that doesn’t cancel out the need to vote. So, here are more reasons to get to the polls. Sitting on the couch just leads to more generations suffering because we neglected our power in the present. Let’s get out there and make a change.

Here are 10 powerful reasons why we should show up to vote:

Honoring Our Ancestors

Our ancestors fought, marched, and died for the right to vote. Casting our ballots is a way to honor their sacrifices and continue the legacy.

Building Power

Voting amplifies our voices in shaping policies that impact our communities, from economic empowerment to criminal justice reform.

Representation Matters

Elected officials who share our experiences and values are more likely to push for change that directly benefits us. Voting makes this representation possible.

Shaping Future Generations

Our vote affects education, job opportunities, and social programs that will shape the future for our children and the next generation of leaders.

Holding Leaders Accountable

When we vote, we gain power to hold politicians accountable for their promises and demand action on issues impacting our communities.

Economic Justice

Voting influences policies around minimum wage, job creation, and fair housing—critical factors for building wealth and achieving economic stability in our communities.

Protecting Our Rights

The right to vote itself is under attack, and by voting, we protect this essential right, ensuring our voices are heard and respected.

Impacting Local Decisions

Local elections affect schools, policing, housing, and health care—issues that impact our day-to-day lives more than anything at the national level.

Counteracting Systemic Racism

Voting is a tool to challenge and dismantle policies that contribute to racial inequality. When we show up, we disrupt systems of oppression.

Inspiring Change and Empowerment

Voting is an empowering act that shows we’re not passive. By taking part, we inspire others to believe in their power to create positive change.

If you are still here, I’d like to offer one more substantive reason to vote – the Supreme Court appointments in the near future. This November, the future of the Supreme Court is at stake. During his first term, Trump appointed three justices — more than any president since Ronald Reagan. These appointments played a pivotal role in overturning Roe v. Wade, dismantling affirmative action, and rolling back gun safety laws — even after Trump left office. Run and tell a friend – this is beyond important. This is not the time to abstain from voting.