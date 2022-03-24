Why Bants Is An Artist Who Wants To Reshape The Musical Landscape

Bants is coming for the crown with his special blend of blues, Hip-Hop and pop.

Musical Artist Bants is an unbelievably amazing vocalist and he goes in for the kill and gets all the dust off the late 2000’s hip-hop inspired sound that carries with it diverse elements from other genres to design a transcending original masterpiece that is painted with some free-spirit lyricism.

When you keep an ear out at his layered vocal harmonies which are intricately woven throughout reflective and inspirational lyrics, it is then you understand what a gifted gem he actually is.

Not only does Bants his penchant for writing the perfect bluesy-pop song, but his vocal harmonies are pitch-perfect. Boasting his usual impressive vocal work he injects this particular single with a much-needed dose of suave that has been tailored to perfection in this record-breaking stunningly innovative sound.

Brimming with melody and steeped in a gripping retro sense and lyrics that are inspired by male positivity, it is close to impossible not to fall in love with this cohesive and wonderfully intriguing music that is bursting with inventive ideas and a keen eye for detail.

Make sure to stream the track, save it to your favorite library, share it, and take a tour of the impressive catalog that Bantshas built that is brimming with consonance and sophistication!

