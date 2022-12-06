Amber Heard Wants Another Shot At Johnny Depp

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like Amber Heard wants another shot at her ex, Johnny Depp, after she lost a blockbuster lawsuit earlier this year. Read more.

Amber Heard has filed to appeal the verdict of her 2022 defamation trial with Johnny Depp.

Deadline reported they had obtained an appeal filing by the “Aquaman” actress’s legal team over her defamation trial with her ex-husband earlier this year.

The appeal request, filed on November 23rd, seeks to reverse the decision which saw Heard lose $10 million to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

Recalling Depp’s defamation case against her, the appeal stated earlier this year the court “erroneously refused to dismiss this action… based on its mistaken conclusion Depp’s claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post’s servers are located here,” implying that, if appealed, Depp’s case against Heard should be dropped based on the location of the court.

The filing continued, “The trial court also erred in overruling Heard’s demurrer, in which she argued that the challenged statements are non-actionable expressions of opinion and are not reasonably capable of conveying the alleged defamatory implication…

“That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men.”

Further, the filing suggested Depp’s case against Heard should be appealed and dismissed because Heard did not defame Depp – she told the truth.

“This case also should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions,” it read.

“After Depp filed this case, the United Kingdom High Court of Justice ruled in a separate defamation action brought by Depp that Heard’s abuse allegations were true.”