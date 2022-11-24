British Actor Daniel Craig Hates The Thanksgiving Food Americans Eat

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

British actor Daniel Craig has no taste for Americans’ traditional Thanksgiving food. Read more!

Daniel Craig has mixed views on traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the British actor confessed he is “not so good with the fixings” when it comes to cooking for the holiday.

And while he likes cranberry sauce, Daniel views stuffing as “an abomination.”

“It’s just wet bread that you mix with herb,” commented host Stephen, to which the James Bond star replied, “And stuff up the a**e of a chicken or turkey!”

“I think it should be cooked separately. It’s good but I don’t think it should be anywhere near the bird. I don’t think you need it, it’s too complicated,” he continued.

Daniel, who is married to Rachel Weisz, announced in 2019 that he had become an American citizen.

And even though Thanksgiving foods don’t convince the actor, he does enjoy celebrating the occasion with friends.

“I do understand Thanksgiving. It’s about giving thanks, as far as I understand,” the 54-year-old joked. “I have and we do celebrate it. In fact, I have American friends as well so I’ve celebrated for quite a long time. I do. I think it’s probably my favourite holiday.”