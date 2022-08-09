Britney Spears’ Husband Clashes With Ex-Rapper K-Fed Over Nude Pictures

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears’ new husband, Sam Asghari went bonkers on her ex-husband, rapper Kevin Federline after he spoke out about the pop star’s nude photos!

Sam Asghari has once again defended his wife Britney Spears’ nude selfies following comments from her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Kevin told the Daily Mail over the weekend that Sean Preston and Jayden James, the teenage sons he shares with the pop star, hadn’t seen their mother for a few months and didn’t attend her wedding to Sam because they were embarrassed about the provocative photos she posts on Instagram.

Sam came to his wife’s defense in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post on Monday.

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers (sic) choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers emberrassed (sic) of their parents… The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager,” he wrote. “Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers (sic) choices are harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom… There is nothing to be embarrassed (sic) about just lots of things to be proud of.”

The personal trainer and actor previously addressed Kevin’s comments over the weekend when he wrote, “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Britney called her ex’s comments “hurtful” in her own statement and insisted she should be doing “WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby” following the termination of her conservatorship in November.

Britney and Kevin, 44, were married from 2004 until their divorce was finalized in 2007. She married Sam in June.